Police have made 90 arrests so far during this year’s Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive campaign.

Police in North Wales say over 90 motorists have been arrested so far during their Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive campaign.

Since December 1 officers have made 60 drink-drive and 33 drug-drive arrests as part of the month-long All Wales Anti Drink and Drug Drive campaign.

As part of this years campaign, North Wales Police have purchased the DriveSafe Express disposable breath test kits which have been distributed to staffed police station front counters across the region.

These can be collected by members of the public to use at home prior to driving the morning after.

The kits can be a ‘useful indicator’ for anyone who wants to check for alcohol levels the morning after a night of drinking.

Any change of colour on the test indicates the presence of alcohol, meaning that a driver may still have sufficient levels of alcohol that could cause their arrest if stopped.

The kits give an indication of high alcohol levels they don’t necessarily mean that someone is ok to drive if they are showing to be under the stated level.

Inspector Dave Cust of the Roads Policing Unit said:

Despite the warning that we would be out and about, over 90 motorists have been arrested so far. If convicted, each will be disqualified from driving for at least 12 months; face a heavy fine and many could lose their jobs. Drink and drug drivers are a danger to themselves, their passengers and other road users. We will continue to use intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people who are driving under the influence. Please heed the warning the message remains the same – if you’ve been drinking don’t drive. “I would urge people to take a moment and think seriously about the impact of driving under the influence and how that would affect your life; driving to work or college, childcare arrangements or school runs, socialising and visiting family. The impact of losing your licence is enormous. Worst still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else. Drink or drug driving isn’t worth the risk.

If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.