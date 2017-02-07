Police issue warning after a number of drink or drug drive arrests over the weekend

Police have said they made a number of drink or drug drive arrests over the weekend.

Officers in north Wales are once again warning motorists that they will crack down on those caught driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs following the latest arrests.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening. Several charges have now been brought with court appearances looming over the coming weeks.

And a 20-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail pending the results of further test results after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside in the Holywell area on Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Tony Gatley from the Force’s Roads Policing Unit said:

Only a few days after we released the results from our Christmas campaign, once again, we are having to issue a warning to people regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving. Despite our repeated messages people are still being reckless and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users by choosing to take to the roads whilst under the influence.” Throughout 2016 North Wales Police made 881 drink drive and 400 drug drive arrests across the region. During the Christmas campaign, 95 drink drive and 60 drug drive arrests were made.

Last Weekends Arrests:

On Sunday night a 49-year-old man was arrested in Llandygai near Bangor after failing to provide a breath tests. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Earlier on the same evening a 68-year-old man was arrested in Beaumaris after providing a positive roadside breath test. He has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

And a 42-year-old man was arrested and bailed pending the results of further tests results after testing positive for cannabis whilst on the A55 near Llangefni.

On Saturday a 54-year-old man was arrested in the St Asaph area after providing a positive breath test. He has since been charged with drink driving and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates on February 20th.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside on the A525 in Rhyl and he has since been bailed pending the results of further tests.

A 44-year-old man will appear before Wrexham Magistrates on February 20th after being charged with drink driving after he was stopped in the town due to the manner of his driving. He failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.

During the early hours of Saturday a 55-year-old man was stopped in the Trelawnyd area and provided a positive breath test. He has since been charged and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates on March 8th.

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.

7.2.17