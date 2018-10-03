News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police hunt for Peacock seen ‘rampaging’ through Connah’s Quay

Published: Wednesday, Oct 3rd, 2018
Police have been called this morning to reports of a Peacock ‘rampaging’ on Connah’s Quay High Street.

Officers  are now appealing to the public for information about the Peacock after it “made good its escape.”

In an update on social media a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police says:

“We’ve just attended a report of a Peacock Rampaging on the High Street in Connah’s Quay! It had made good its escape before we could find it. A very unusual animal to be on Connah’s Quay High Street and that’s saying something! Does anyone know anything about it”

Any info call police on 101 or use the live webchat

