Police helicopter brought in to help search for offender after stolen van recovered near Flint

The Hawarden based police helicopter was brought in to help track down an ‘offender’ after a stolen van was recovered near Flint.

The helicopter was spotted over Oakenholt at around 10.45am.

One Deeside.com reader got in touch to say there were several police cars also in area, officers appeared to be searching for someone.

Police said a van, which was stolen from Prestatyn earlier in the morning, failed to stop for officers in Flint.

Members of the public helped police locate the stolen vehicle while the helicopter crew located the offender.

One person was taken into custody after being arrested for a number of alleged offences.

In an update on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Team said:

“Vehicle stolen from #Prestatyn this morning and failed to stop for officers in #Flint.

Great team work and help from members of the public in locating vehicle and @NPASNorthWest (helicopter) for locating the offender!

1 in custody arrested for numerous offence.”