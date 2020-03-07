News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police helicopter brought in to help search for offender after stolen van recovered near Flint

Published: Saturday, Mar 7th, 2020
Share:

The Hawarden based police helicopter was brought in to help track down an ‘offender’ after a stolen van was recovered near Flint.

The helicopter was spotted over Oakenholt at around 10.45am.

One Deeside.com reader got in touch to say there were several police cars also in area, officers appeared to be searching for someone.

Police said a van, which was stolen from Prestatyn earlier in the morning, failed to stop for officers in Flint.

Members of the public helped police locate the stolen vehicle while the helicopter crew located the offender. 

One person was taken into custody after being arrested for a number of alleged offences.

In an update on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Team said:

“Vehicle stolen from #Prestatyn this morning and failed to stop for officers in #Flint.

Great team work and help from members of the public in locating vehicle and @NPASNorthWest (helicopter) for locating the offender!

1 in custody arrested for numerous offence.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

NHS Wales launches online coronavirus symptoms checker

‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival

Crusade to combat romance scams after North Wales woman tricked into sending nearly £60,000 to callous heartbreaker

Canine expert takes the lead as Coleg Cambria launches dog grooming academy and salon

Proceeds of crime go towards Flintshire village play area

Flintshire garden centre cafe voted Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club cafe of the year

Fraudulent Flintshire builder jailed for 21 months

Full closure of A55 Westbound from Warren Interchange to Ewloe this weekend for ongoing resurfacing work

Plans to turn two Buckley shops into apartments refused amid concerns about impact on town centre


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn