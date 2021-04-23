Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 23rd Apr

Northop Road back open following earlier collision

Final update: The road is back open.

Update: Traffic monitoring website Inrix indicates the road is partially blocked.

The latest traffic update states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A5119 Northop Road both ways from Sychdyn Road to B5126 Connah’s Quay Road. Road was closed at around 15:30. Sensors show traffic is getting by slowly since 17:00.”

Earlier report: Traffic is building on roads around the Northop area following a collision.


Police have closed Northop Road, at the junction with Connahs Quay Road.

In a post on social media, a North Wales Police spokesperson: “

“Road closure currently in place on Northop Road, at the junction with Connahs Quay Road, Northop. Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area where possible. Thank you.”

The map below shows the location of the closure.

 



