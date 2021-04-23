Northop Road back open following earlier collision

Final update: The road is back open.

Update: Traffic monitoring website Inrix indicates the road is partially blocked.

The latest traffic update states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A5119 Northop Road both ways from Sychdyn Road to B5126 Connah’s Quay Road. Road was closed at around 15:30. Sensors show traffic is getting by slowly since 17:00.”

Earlier report: Traffic is building on roads around the Northop area following a collision.





Police have closed Northop Road, at the junction with Connahs Quay Road.

“Road closure currently in place on Northop Road, at the junction with Connahs Quay Road, Northop. Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area where possible. Thank you.”

The map below shows the location of the closure.