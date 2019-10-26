Police enhance stop and search powers in Deeside after increase in knife related Incidents

North Wales Police have been using enhanced stop and search powers in Deeside since Friday following an increase in knife related incidents

Around 45 stops were completed overnight, a warrant was undertaken in the Shotton area, officers have recovered weapons, several thousand pounds of cash and a vehicle was seized.

Police say they have enacted a Section 60 order following knife related incidents in Garden City and Connah’s Quay this week.

The order – in place for 24 hours from 5pm Friday – temporarily allows officers greater power to stop and search any person or vehicle without normal grounds within a designated area, “the object being to catch and disrupt those carrying weapons that harm our communities.” Police have said.

As well as Garden City and Connah’s Quay the section 60 notice is in place in Hawarden, Ewloe and Broughton.

Two men were stabbed in Garden City on Monday night.

The incident happened near the entrance to former Corus Steel in Garden City at around 9pm.

Police say one of the victims sustained serious stab wounds, two suspects, described as black males, made off on foot.

In September an ‘incident of disorder’ involving weapons took place in the area of St Davids Park, Ewloe.

District Inspector Gareth Cust who authorised the order said: “Due to the knife related Incidents in Garden City and the Connahs Quay areas this week I have authorised a Section 60 in the Deeside area.

This started at 5pm this evening (Friday) and will last for 24 hours as the legislation allows me.

This gives the Officers a power to stop and search any person or vehicle without normal grounds in the locality I have designated ( Essentially all of the North Flintshire area of Deeside).

The object being to catch and disrupt those carrying weapons that harm our Communities.

I have dedicated extra staff carrying out this order tonight in the Deeside area.

This is not a power I take lightly and is subject to much scrutiny .

I do so in reaction to events and to make / keep our communities safe.

This allows my officers to discharge this instruction in accordance with legislation.

I thank the public for their cooperation and support in this order.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

[Feature Image – Stock Photo]