News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police confirm 14 year old schoolboy stabbed in Chester last week has been discharged from hospital

Published: Tuesday, Jun 25th, 2019
Share:

Cheshire Police have confirmed this morning the 14-year-old schoolboy who stabbed in Chester last week has been discharged from hospital.

A 15-year-old from Chester was charged with attempted murder following the incident on Thursday.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday for an initial hearing.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 8 July.

The incident occurred on Handbridge Road at around 3pm on Thursday 20 June.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital and later transferred to the Alder Hey Hospital where his condition at the time was described as serious but stable.

Photo credit: @HandbridgeLife

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Airbus ‘founding father’ Roger Béteille has passed away aged 97

Flint RNLI join Rhyl and Conway Lifeboat crews for annual Harbour Raft Race

RSPB event at Chester Grosvenor Park has unexpected visitor

Police say missing 18 year old from Shotton has been found and is safe

Did you witness a vandalism incident in Wepre Park at the weekend?

Quad bike owners warning from police after 4 stolen from Flintshire farms overnight

Police ‘stinger’ catches stolen pick up truck following pursuit in Flintshire

Weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain issued

Two people rescued after taking a ‘bit of a wrong turn’ while descending Moel Famau on Sunday


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn