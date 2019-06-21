News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police concerns for missing 13 year old boy from Sandycroft

Published: Friday, Jun 21st, 2019
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a 13 year old boy who is missing from the Sandycroft area.

Police believe Andrew Ellis is in the Deeside area but also has links to Buckley.

Andrew is described at being 6ft tall, very slim and short brown hair.

An update on social media from North Wales Police states:

“We have concerns for the whereabouts of an Andrew Ellis 13yrs old from the Sandycroft area.

Andrew is described as being 6ft tall, very slim and short brown hair. He is believed to be in the Deeside area however also has links to Buckley. If you have any information please contact 101 and quote reference number 26432.”

