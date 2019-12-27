Police close road in Chester after two ‘explosive devices’ found

Cheshire Police have closed a Chester road after two explosive shells were found in a canal.

Caughall Road, close to Chester Zoo is currently closed from Wervin Road to Long Lane, police have asked drivers to find an alternative route.

In an update posted via the Chester Police twitter account, a spokesperson said:

“2 explosive devices have been found in the canal off Caughall Road and the road is currently closed whilst we deal with the incident, please find an alternative route.”

Latest traffic report foe the area states:

“Road closed due to police incident on Caughall Road both ways from Chorlton Lane to Wervin Road. Due to an on-going incident. Near the entrance of – but unrelated to – Chester Zoo.”