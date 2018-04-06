Police close A5104 near Treuddyn due to a collision

Police say the A5104 between Treuddyn and Pontybodkin will be closed for the “foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision.”

Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route while emergency services deal with the incident .

Police, paramedics and the fire service are all in attendance, on person is believed to have been injured in the crash but their condition is not known.

The ambulance service say they were called at approximately 3:20pm today (Friday 6 March) to reports of a one vehicle road traffic accident on the A5104.

Treuddyn County Councillor Carolyn Thomas said;

“The A5104 Corwen Road at Coed Talon is closed because of a collision. Alternative routes along Ffordd y Bont and Llanfynydd Road to Hope Mountain narrow and congested.”

Latest traffic report for the area says:

‘Queueing traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A5104 Eastbound between B5101 Ffordd Llanfynydd and A541. Affecting traffic between Ffordd Corwen and Leeswood.’

