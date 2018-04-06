independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police close A5104 near Treuddyn due to a collision

Published: Friday, Apr 6th, 2018
Share:

Police say the A5104 between Treuddyn and Pontybodkin will be closed for the “foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision.”

Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route while emergency services deal with the incident .

Police, paramedics and the fire service are all in attendance, on person is believed to have been injured in the crash but their condition is not known.

The ambulance service say they were called at approximately 3:20pm today (Friday 6 March) to reports of a one vehicle road traffic accident on the A5104.

Treuddyn County Councillor Carolyn Thomas said;

“The A5104 Corwen Road at Coed Talon is closed because of a collision. Alternative routes along Ffordd y Bont and Llanfynydd Road to Hope Mountain narrow and congested.”

Latest traffic report for the area says:

‘Queueing traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A5104 Eastbound between B5101 Ffordd Llanfynydd and A541. Affecting traffic between Ffordd Corwen and Leeswood.’

More as and when..

Spotted something? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

 

LATEST NEWS:

World Cup beckons for Airbus engineering duo

San Francisco investment firm acquires Ewloe based LDF Group

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault in Chester fast food restaurant

New traffic management measures to be trialled from next week on Deeside Industrial Estate

Police launch investigation after sausage rolls laced with ‘blue pills and white powder’ found in Prestatyn

Missing teen from Saltney found safe and well

Valkyries Rugby Club set to launch a new era for girls rugby in Deeside

NHS non-emergency 111 helpline to be rolled out across Wales – over the next 3 years

No plans to introduce 4 weekly bin collections in Flintshire

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn