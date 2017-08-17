Police in Chester issue warning after suspicious devices found on cash machines

Police in Chester are urging people to remain vigilant following multiple reports of ATM fraud in Chester.

Over the past two weeks officers have received three separate reports that suspicious devices have been found attached to ATM machines on St Werburgh Street, Chester.

The devices have since been removed and an investigation has been launched by Chester Local Policing Unit.

Experts warn the number of thefts at cash machines is on the rise across the UK, up to 2,500 are hit by card fraud at ATMs every week according to Financial Fraud Action UK.

Inspector Barry Brown from Cheshire Constabulary said:

“Cash machines are now used by millions of people on a daily basis, but it’s extremely important that we don’t become complacent and remain cautious at all times.

“There are a number of simple steps that everyone can take to help ensure that you don’t fall victim to a fraudster, these include:

• Fraudsters sometimes fit devices to cash machines that trap your card, which they then retrieve as soon as you have left the area. If your card is retained by the machine for any reason, report it to your card company immediately, ideally using your mobile phone while you are still in front of the machine.

• If there is anything unusual about the cash machine or there are signs of tampering, do not use it and report it to the bank as soon as possible.

• Cover your PIN. Stand close to the machine and always use your free hand and body to shield the keypad as you enter your PIN to prevent any prying eyes or hidden cameras seeing your PIN.

• Do not get distracted. Be particularly cautious if ‘well-meaning’ strangers try to distract you or offer to help you and most importantly, discreetly put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine.

Inspector Brown added: “Enquiries in relation to the incidents St Werburgh Street are currently ongoing and I urge anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to contact their bank.”

Anyone with any information in relation to devices found in Chester is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 824 of 15/8/2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.