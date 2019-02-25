Road through Cefn-y-bedd back open following earlier due collision

Update: Road is back open
Previous report: Police are asking drivers to avoid the main road through Cefn-y-bedd due to a road traffic collision.
Emergency services including the ambulance service are currently at the scene.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident , two vehicles involved on Llay Road both ways in Cefn-Y-Bedd. Photos on social media show the road is blocked under the railway bridge near The Hollybush.”
RTC and road blocked at #cefynybedd Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/jX5yKbuClP
— NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) February 25, 2019