Police ask man pictured walking dog to contact them over an incident in Broughton

North Wales Police have published a picture of a man who they would like to make contact with.

Police say he may be able to help with an enquiry into an incident that happened in Broughton.

The image shows the back of the man who is seen walking a large tan coloured dog at the Old Warren in Broughton.

An appeal has been posted onto the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, it states:

“Can the gentleman in the attached picture please contact 101 quoting ref 20000038799 in relation to an incident at the OLD WARREN , BROUGHTON on Saturday.

He may be able to help us with an enquiry we have ongoing.

Nothing for members of the public to be concerned about.”