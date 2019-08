Update: NWP North Flintshire have confirmed that Lee Kutryk has been arrested.

Officers issued a public appeal to trace him earlier this morning.

A post on the NWP North Flintshire Facebook page, states: “Annnnnd Bam! Just like that the power of social media wins again.

“Lee Kutryk has been arrested. Thanks for your calls.

“Did anyone see a blue car driving dangerously in Garden City yesterday at about 09:40hrs?

“If you did please DM us or ring 101 quoting 19100469835.”