Posted: Mon 18th Jan 2021

Police ask drivers to avoid Pen-y-Maes Road in Holywell following a collision

Police have asked drivers to avoid Pen-y-Maes Road in Holywell following a road traffic collision.

A traffic report states: “The road closed due to accident on Pen-Y-Maes Road from Windmill Close to Glan-Y-Don.”

“Affecting traffic travelling between Holywell and The coast Road.”

In an update on social media North Wales Police said: “Motorists are asked to avoid Pen-y-Maes Road, Holywell which is closed from the junction near Maes -y- Felin school and the A548 Coast Road as we deal with collision. Thank you for your cooperation.”




