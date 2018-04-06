independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Missing teen from Saltney found safe and well

Published: Friday, Apr 6th, 2018
Police have said missing teenage girl from the Saltney has now been found safe and well.

 

