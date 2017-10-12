Police appeal launched after spate of cable thefts on train line between Mostyn and Prestatyn

Officers from Britsh Transport Police are once again appealing for help in tracing a gang of thieves who’ve been stealing cable from the railway line between Prestatyn and Mostyn.

Between 24 August and 5 October, cable has been stolen on several occasions from areas where works are being undertaken to improve the line.

On at least one occasion, a group were seen to leave the scene in a white van.

Investigating officer PC Dave Robinson said:

“Stealing cable might seem like a victimless crime, but it is highly dangerous and causes long disruptions to a project that is trying to improve the network for everyone.

We’ve got officers dedicated to tracing those responsible and are looking at a host of options for catching them, including CCTV and forensics.

I am confident that forensic opportunities will lead to the offenders.

We’ll also have extra patrols out and about on the line and are in constant discussions with scrap metal dealers across the country.”

In September three men were seen near the Docks in Mostyn cutting cable, they ran off after being disturbed by a rail worker.

The attempted theft caused an immediate loss of power across the rail network.

Cable theft incidents on the line near Mostyn have caused significant disruption to passengers

Anyone with any information about these cable thefts you can call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text them on 61016.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.