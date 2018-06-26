Police appeal help in tracing a man missing from Denbigh who could be in the Mold area

Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a man who has gone missing from a nursing home in Denbigh.

Jeremy Heath, 57 went missing from the Cae Glas Nursing Home in Denbigh at 9.45am yesterday, Monday 25th of June.

In an update on social media, a police spokesperson said:

“It is believed that the male has used public transport to travel to the Rhyl area where he may have possibly boarded a train to London, which he has done so previously. He may also have associates in the Mold area.”

Police have asked if anyone spots Jeremy or knows where he is to contact them on 101 quoting reference 22532.