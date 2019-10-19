News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses to a ‘violent incident’ in Ewloe last month

Published: Saturday, Oct 19th, 2019
Police investigating a violent incident which happened in Ewloe last month have launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage.

The disorder which, North Wales Police say involved ‘young persons’ armed with weapons, took place on Friday September 27.

A statement on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page states:  

“During the evening of Friday September 27th an incident of Disorder involving weapons took place in the area of St Davids Park, Ewloe.

We are now appealing for any further witnesses or owners of CCTV cameras in this particular area, that could assist with identifying the young persons involved in this incident.

North Wales Police will respond robustly towards any persons found to be carrying weapons.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

