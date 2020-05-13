Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th May 2020

Police carry out ‘stop and search’ operation in Saltney following stabbing on Monday

North Wales Police carried out a stop and search operation yesterday in a bid to catch anyone carrying weapons.

The operation comes after a stabbing which took place earlier this week. 

A man was taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries following an incident in Saltney Ferry earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to Park Avenue at 11.15am on Monday, they found a man with knife injuries to his leg, he was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another man was arrested by police on suspicion of wounding.

Officers from South Flintshire Police Team have launched an appeal for more information and witnesses.  

A force spokesperson said: “In response to a wounding which occurred yesterday when a male was stabbed in Saltney, officers today have carried out a Stop & Search Operation in the area.

We did not advise the public of this as it may have tipped off anyone from carrying weapons. Our investigation continues 

A man sustained non-life threatening injuries and another man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.”

Anyone with information can pass it to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference ref Y066709

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



