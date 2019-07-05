Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance outside Sainsburys in Flint

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a “disturbance“ outside Sainsbury’s supermarket in Flint this evening, Friday, July 5th.

The incident took outside the Flint Retail Park store at around 8.30pm.

A post on North Flintshire Police Facebook page states:

“We’re appealing for witnesses to a disturbance outside Sainsburys Flint at about 20:30hrs this evening. If you witnessed anything or know anyone who does, please drop us a PM (message on Facebook)

You can also contact the police using the 101 number.