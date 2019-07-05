News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance outside Sainsburys in Flint

Published: Friday, Jul 5th, 2019
Share:

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a “disturbance“ outside Sainsbury’s supermarket in Flint this evening, Friday, July 5th. 

The incident took outside the Flint Retail Park store at around 8.30pm.

A post on North Flintshire Police Facebook page states:

“We’re appealing for witnesses to a disturbance outside Sainsburys Flint at about 20:30hrs this evening. If you witnessed anything or know anyone who does, please drop us a PM (message on Facebook)

You can also contact the police using the 101 number. 

 

Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising options Deeside.com - Click here

 
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Consultation launched over plans for more than 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton

Air Ambulance attends medical emergency in Flint

Paralympic gold medallist inspires Holywell aviation pupils

Plans for 14 new homes in Buckley given go ahead after successful appeal

Appeal over refusal of plans to turn Bagillt doctor’s surgery into housing is rejected

Road clear in Saltney after earlier incident involving a lorry hitting a railway bridge

Delyn AM successfully showcases North East Wales food and drink producers in the Senedd

Buckley based Irish Traveller shortlisted for Diversity Awards

Mold based search and rescue team scrambled to assist with incident near Pontcysyllte aqueduct


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn