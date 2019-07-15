Police appeal for witnesses following fight between group of men in Chester city centre

Officers from Cheshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an altercation between a group of men in Chester city centre.

The incident happened at around 5am on Sunday, police were called to reports that a fight had broken out between approximately six men on Bridge Street, near to King Kabs.

Officers swiftly attended and four men, aged 24, 28, 30 and 33, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

The men, who are all from the Chester area, have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Paul Harrison, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “We treat incidents of this nature extremely seriously and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with any information which may assist our investigation.

“We would particularly like to hear from members of the public who were present at the time of the incident and those who attempted to break up the altercation.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call the team here at Chester on 101, quoting IML 429546.”