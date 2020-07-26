Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Jul 2020

Updated: Sun 26th Jul

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft during early hours of Sunday morning.

Three men were assaulted outside the Bridge Inn pub in Chester Road.

A police helicopter was spotted over the Sandycroft at around 1.20 AM as officers dealt with the incident.


A statement from North Wales Police says 

‘During the early hours of Sunday 26th July 2020 three males were assaulted outside the Bridge Inn Public House on Chester Road, Sandycroft.

DC 3502 Spence is appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident to call 101 ref 20000440720.’

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Action Fraud warning over big increase in bogus PayPal emails being sent out

News

Wales joins rest of UK in imposing 14 day quarantine rules for those travelling back from Spain

News

Holiday park investor snaps up 40 acre development site in Flintshire as UK staycation market booms

News

North East Wales Search and Rescue team called to Wepre Park earlier today

News

Public asked to avoid visiting Wrexham Maelor Hospital A&E “unless it is necessary” due to rise on Covid cases

News

Delays reported on the A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

News

Audiology team praised for their ‘kindness’ and ‘compassion’ towards 98-year-old Flintshire woman

News

Free jabs to be offered to over 50’s as Wales announces largest ever flu vaccine programme

News

More than 400 vehicle insurance policies cancelled as North Wales Police looks to disrupt criminal activity

News





Read 551,989 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn