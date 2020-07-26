Police appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft during early hours of Sunday morning.

Three men were assaulted outside the Bridge Inn pub in Chester Road.

A police helicopter was spotted over the Sandycroft at around 1.20 AM as officers dealt with the incident.





A statement from North Wales Police says

‘During the early hours of Sunday 26th July 2020 three males were assaulted outside the Bridge Inn Public House on Chester Road, Sandycroft.

DC 3502 Spence is appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident to call 101 ref 20000440720.’

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.