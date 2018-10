Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on A494 in Deeside this evening.

Emergency services were called just before 7pm to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway just before the Queensferry (Asda) turn off.

A motorcycle collided with ‘young pedestrian’ police have said.

Both the motorcyclist and the child have been taken to hospital.

If you saw the incident of have any information which may help police call 101 quoting event reference W150169