Police appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist dies after collision near Mold

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision near Mold last weekend.

The collision happened on Denbigh Road in Afonwen shortly before 3:30pm on Saturday February 16th and involved a motorcycle and a tractor.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Stoke, however, he sadly died in hospital last night.

Sergeant Nicola Grimes-Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“A number of witnesses have already made contact with us and we’d like to thank them for their assistance. Anybody who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage and are yet to contact us are advised to do so immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the police live web chat quoting reference number X022053.