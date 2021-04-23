Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 23rd Apr

Police appeal for witnesses after 61-year-old man sustained “non-life-threatening injury” in Mold last night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses following an incident in the Mold area which saw armed response units called out.

Police have said a 61-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a weapon.

A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.

Police have increased patrols today in the area but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.


Officers from the Alliance Armed Policing Unit say they were called to reports of a stabbing in the Mold.

A police dog unit and local officers were also scrambled to a property at Bryn Garman.

They found the suspect hiding under a bed.

A North Wales Police spokesman said:

“At around 10 pm last night we were made aware of an incident that occurred at Bryn Garman, Mold, during which a 61-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a weapon.”

“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.”

“No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.”

Acting Inspector Richards said: “We have increased patrols in the area this morning but would like to reassure the local community that there are no further concerns to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

“We are still investigating at this time and ask that any witnesses to contact our control room.”

If you witnessed this incident last night, please contact us either via our website or by calling 101 quoting crime ref number 21000257387.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Vets carry out sight-saving surgery on penguin at Chester Zoo

News

North Wales health board helps launch virtual Q&As on COVID-19 vaccine

News

Welsh hospitality sector – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes to open indoors in May

News

Armed police called to reports of stabbing in Mold area overnight

News

Drakeford unrepentant on holding Covid briefing today – election rivals say senior civil servants should front it

News

Easing of some coronavirus restrictions in Wales are to be brought forward

News

Man arrested after “bomb hoax” at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

News

Security alert ‘stood down’ at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after four hour lockdown

News

Covid safety measures to be put in place for polling day in Flintshire

News





Read 404,115 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X