Police appeal for witnesses after 61-year-old man sustained “non-life-threatening injury” in Mold last night

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses following an incident in the Mold area which saw armed response units called out.

Police have said a 61-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a weapon.

A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.

Police have increased patrols today in the area but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.





Officers from the Alliance Armed Policing Unit say they were called to reports of a stabbing in the Mold.

A police dog unit and local officers were also scrambled to a property at Bryn Garman.

They found the suspect hiding under a bed.

A North Wales Police spokesman said:

“At around 10 pm last night we were made aware of an incident that occurred at Bryn Garman, Mold, during which a 61-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a weapon.”

“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.”

“No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.”

Acting Inspector Richards said: “We have increased patrols in the area this morning but would like to reassure the local community that there are no further concerns to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

“We are still investigating at this time and ask that any witnesses to contact our control room.”

If you witnessed this incident last night, please contact us either via our website or by calling 101 quoting crime ref number 21000257387.