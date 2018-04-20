Police appeal for witness following serious incident at a house on Sealand Road

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at a house on Sealand Road in Chester this morning.

They are asking for anyone who was driving down Sealand Road just after 8.30am and with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police were called at 8.44am following reports of a serious assault at a property between the Volvo car dealership and B&Q.

Officers found a man and a woman at the house with serious injuries.

A woman has been taken to Aintree Hospital via air ambulance and the man has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by paramedics.

Police say they are keen to “speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen something significant which could assist with their enquiries.”

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said:

“Our enquiries are ongoing in a bid to establish exactly what has happened.

Officers are in the area speaking to local people but we would specifically like to appeal to anyone who was walking or driving down Sealand Road at the time.

This is a busy road and the incident was reported during rush hour.

“We are particularly keen to speak to any drivers who may have dash cam footage at that time.”

Officers are currently carrying out house-to-house enquiries, forensic enquiries and CCTV enquiries.

Sealand Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Inspector Barry Brown from Chester Local Policing Unit said:

“We would like to reassure the local community that at this stage it is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Local officers are in the area to provide reassurance and if anyone has any issues or concerns they are encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 41245, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.