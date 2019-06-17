Police appeal for information after car collided with 13 year old girl near Hawarden High School

Police have launched an appeal for information after a car collided with a 13-year-old girl near Hawarden High School.

Officers say a black 4×4 or ‘people carrier’ collided with the teenager, a pupil at Hawarden High School last Wednesday, June 12.

The girl wasn’t seriously hurt and the car stopped but then drove off.

In a post on social media, a South Flintshire police spokesperson said:

“Appeal re collision involving a girl 13 from #Hawarden High School & black 4×4 or people carrier at the traffic lights nearby, at 3.30pm June 12.

Fortunately, the child was not seriously hurt.

The car stopped but then drove off.

Contact PC Matt Jones on 01745 538414 ref X081452.”