North Wales Police have issued an appeal for help in locating a 20-year-old man who man may in Connah’s Quay.

A police update on social media states:

“Missing from Wrexham. Benjamin McKevitt aged 20.

He was last seen on January 22 at 2pm. He may be in the Connah’s Quay or ColwynBay areas.”

If you have any information on Benjamin’s whereabouts call police on 101 quoting 24668 or reporting it via the force website follow this link.