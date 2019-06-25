News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help in locating a missing 18 year old female from Shotton

Published: Tuesday, Jun 25th, 2019
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a missing 18-year-old female from Shotton.

Lauren Jones is described as being 5ft 4in tall, she is wearing a pink T-shirt, Grey Hoody, black leggings and has dark hair which is tied up.

If you have any information call police on 101 with reference number: X087909

