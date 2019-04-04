News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police investigating indecent exposure incident onboard a Wrexham to Bidston train

Published: Thursday, Apr 4th, 2019
Share:

Officers from British Transport Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure on board a Wrexham to Bidston train.

Police have issued a still photograph captured from onboard CCTV cameras of a man they want to speak to about the incident which happened between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Friday 22 December.

The man is reported to have exposed himself before touching himself inappropriately while travelling on the train between Wrexham and Bidston stations.

The service stops at several Flintshire stations including Buckley, Hawarden and Shotton.

PGCE

The man left the train at Bidston and boarded a service to Liverpool.

 

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said,

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900023466.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire Council seeks greater balance between handing out littering fines and educating people

Deeside park and ride scheme gets the green light

Countess of Chester says unresolved funding issues to blame for no longer accepting some patients in Wales

Four men from Wrexham and Ellesmere Port arrested on Old Aston Hill have been remanded in custody

Man given a suspended sentence for shining light at Hawarden based police helicopter

Police in Chester appeal for robbery victim to come forward

Regeneration agency’s £220K boost for advice services in rural Flintshire

Flintshire heart charity volunteers praised for work

Shotton and Flint railway stations secure part of £300m fund to improve access for people with disabilities


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn