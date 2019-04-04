Police investigating indecent exposure incident onboard a Wrexham to Bidston train

Officers from British Transport Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure on board a Wrexham to Bidston train.

Police have issued a still photograph captured from onboard CCTV cameras of a man they want to speak to about the incident which happened between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Friday 22 December.

The man is reported to have exposed himself before touching himself inappropriately while travelling on the train between Wrexham and Bidston stations.

The service stops at several Flintshire stations including Buckley, Hawarden and Shotton.

The man left the train at Bidston and boarded a service to Liverpool.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said,

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900023466.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”