Police appeal after ‘suspicious car’ spotted in Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Jul 2nd, 2019
Police have received reports of a car acting in a suspicious manner in Connah’s Quay and are asking residents to be on the lookout.

Officers from North Flintshire Police say they received a report of a Grey/Silver Coloured BMW 320 acting suspiciously in Englefield Avenue today, Tuesday, July 2 between 3pm and 3.50pm.

The driver is described as a white male aged in his 20’s to 30’s wearing a grey T-shirt with short hair.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police

“If you have seen a similar vehicle acting suspiciously and have further information please contact us on 101 quoting incident number X092322”

