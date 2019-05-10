Police appeal after Ruthin man dies in Neston collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision near to Willaston, Neston, to come forward.

The collision happened on Tuesday 7 May at 7.55pm on the B5151 Birkenhead Road, and was between two vans – a white Citroen Berlingo and a white Ford Transit.

Sadly, the driver of one of the vans, a 70-year-old man from Ruthin died at the scene.

The driver of the other van, a man in his 50s, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the collision. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Sergeant Nick Rogers said: “Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and as part of our investigation we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or believes that they saw either of the vans before the incident occurred.

“We are also appealing for anyone who thinks that they may have dashcam footage which may aid our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident please contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 394915, or you can send in information via our website on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/

Dashcam footage you can submit that on our website on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/“