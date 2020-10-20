Police and fire service launch investigation after arson attack in Flint Mountain area

Police have increased patrols around the Flint Mountain area after a number of deliberate fires were started this evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has launched a joint investigation with police after four wheelie bins were deliberately set alight.

Police say three fire engines attended the area following a call at 8.50pm tonight, Tuesday 20th October.

“Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of the fires, which are believed to be linked.”





“Police officers have increased patrols in the area in a bid to reassure the public and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.”

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 reference Y155164.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.” A police spokesperson said.