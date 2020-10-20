Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Oct 2020

Updated: Tue 20th Oct

Police and fire service launch investigation after arson attack in Flint Mountain area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have increased patrols around the Flint Mountain area after a number of deliberate fires were started this evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has launched a joint investigation with police after four wheelie bins were deliberately set alight.

Police say three fire engines attended the area following a call at 8.50pm tonight, Tuesday 20th October.

“Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of the fires, which are believed to be linked.”


“Police officers have increased patrols in the area in a bid to reassure the public and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.”

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 reference Y155164.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.” A police spokesperson said.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“Sub-local” coronavirus data released for first time by Public Health Wales

News

Flintshire parents set to receive mental health support to reduce number of children in care in north east Wales

News

Chester council leader asks Boris Johnson for’ Unique Package of Support’ for city tourism and hospitality businesses

News

North Wales Minister Ken Skates says allowing I’m a Celebrity filming to go ahead ‘can unite people’

Conwy

Deeside based Iceland launches innovative packaging trials to help reduce its plastic usage

News

Appeal launched over Flintshire council’s failure to decide on plans for almost 100 new homes in village

News

FAW confirms suspension of grassroots football during ‘fire break’ lockdown

News

Transport providers in Wales asked to operate reduced services during fire-break

News

World-renowned expert backs calls for a pilot scheme to give prescribed heroin for free to drug addicts locally

News





Read 622,929 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn