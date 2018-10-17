Plot holders call on town council to hand over management of Connah’s Quay allotments

Plot holders from a vandalism hit Deeside allotment site have written to a town council proposing they take over the the site as they look to sure up security.

Bill Crease Chair of the Mill Lane Allotment Association has called on Connah’s Quay Town Council to consider handing over the valuable community asset due to “serious and significant on-going issues with safety, security and thefts.”

Mr Crease says the group, currently made up of 23 plot holders, want to try and resolve the issues in a “cohesive and long term manner.”

He said: “The membership is acutely aware of ongoing budgetary pressures on all councils.”

In discussions we, as a group, have considered how best the most pressing security and safety issues could be tackled without putting taxpayers at a disadvantage and without taking funds from other more deserving or widely accessed resources.”

Fed up plot holders had called on the town council in the past to beef up security following a series of incidents.

Greenhouses have been smashed, poly-tunnels slashed and items stolen from the site on a regular basis

Mr Crease says he understands the town council, as the landlord of the site, can issue a licence to occupy the site to a group or groups.

He said: “We believe that if the Council were to consider this as an option plot holders could very quickly as a first project, undertake a programme of works to secure the site entrance and fencing in that general area.”

Not all plot holders are members of the Association but Mr Crease said:

“We represent approaching 75% of all plot holders our views and aspirations carry some weight.

We have no wish to interfere with the activities of non-members and are fully aware that we would never be able to satisfy all individuals concerns.

We would suggest however that over time we could demonstrate that all plot holders would benefit from a revised management structure of the Mill Lane Site.”

The group believe there could be “several significant benefits” to financial and purchasing powers if the site is devolved to a plot holders.

“Not least of these would be the ability to use volunteer labour for the completion of many tasks.

In addition to the use of volunteer labour, a plot holder group could source and purchase materials using different routes and methodologies which would significantly reduce individual project and maintenance costs.” Mr Crease said in the letter.

Deeside.com has asked Connah’s Quay Town Council for a comment on the proposal.