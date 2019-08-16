News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to transform old horse stables in rural Flintshire into wellness retreat receive the go ahead

Published: Friday, Aug 16th, 2019
Plans to transform several old horse stables in a rural area of Flintshire into a wellness retreat have been given the go ahead.

Proposals were submitted in May in a bid to house five static caravans on land at Cae Glas in Llanfynydd, near Cymau.

The scheme has now been rubber stamped by planning officials after they were told the use of the site for tourism would benefit the local economy.

Each caravan will be built out of a mixture of wood and tin and will come with a hanging cocoon for visitors to enjoy views of the surrounding countryside.

Guests will also be able to take part in yoga and meditation sessions as part of the development put forward by Joseph Edge, who has previously converted a Victorian chapel in Chester into a holiday let with the assistance of his family.

He said the aim of the latest venture was to improve both the physical and mental health of those who come to the site.

In planning documents sent to Flintshire Council, he said: “We are young, local entrepreneurs who have a track record of success and the potential for the growth of our family business.

“What we are proposing is high quality, eco, off grid accommodation which has become popular following the success of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces (Channel 4 TV show).

“This is coupled with an increased demand for wellness holidays and the continuing strengths of this location for adventure and sports facilities.

“This reflects Flintshire’s aims for rural tourism while catering for the changing needs and demands of the market.

“Our proposal will be sympathetic to the local environment and community and will have less impact than the previous riding holidays and extensive livery use.”

Mr Edge said the proposals would help other nearby businesses.

He added that the caravans would also come with composting toilets.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

