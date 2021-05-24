Plans to extend a Flintshire pub to create more B&B accommodation backed for approval

Plans to extend a pub in Flintshire to provide extra bed and breakfast accommodation have been backed for approval.

An application was submitted in December to make alterations to the Crooked Horn Inn in Brynford, near Holywell.

The proposals would result in the creation of eight new en-suite bedrooms, including two at ground floor level and six on the first floor.

Owner David Pierce is also seeking to extend the existing foyer and lounge at the pub.

Concerns have been raised by Brynford Community Council that the existing bed and breakfast accommodation is being used incorrectly for residential purposes.

However, Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer has recommended it should be given the green light ahead of a meeting of councillors after highlighting the economic benefits.

In his report, Andrew Farrow said: “This site is located within easy access to the historical town of Holywell, the coast and countryside of the Clwydian Range Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“The tourism opportunity is significant and beneficial for the wider economy.

“The development as proposed in this application will result in an increase in employment opportunities in the local area as well as securing the long term viability of the public house.

“The demand for tourist accommodation recently is well documented and this development will enhance the provision in this area.”

He added: “Concerns have been raised through the local member and community council that the existing tourist accommodation is being used or has the potential to be used for permanent residential accommodation in the form of a house of multiple occupation.

“No evidence has been provided to substantiate those concerns and no alleged breaches have been logged with the council’s planning enforcement service.”

The proposals have been recommended to go ahead subject to a restriction that the rooms should be used as holiday accommodation only.

The application will be discussed by members of the local authority’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).