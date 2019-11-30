Click Now!

Plans to create new farm house in Cilcain look set to be thrown out because of impact on countryside

Published: Saturday, Nov 30th, 2019
Plans to create a new farm house in a rural part of Flintshire look set to be thrown out because of the impact on the surrounding countryside.

An application has been entered by Sam Griffiths of Maes Alyn Farm in Cilcain to build on land owned by his family on Loggerheads Road.

Mr Griffiths said he wanted to use the property for his partner and children to live in as he intends to take on the running of the business.

His parents, who are planning to retire, currently live in the main farm house and an assessment accompanying the proposals suggests a second home is required to allow him to carry out his work.

However, objections have been raised as it would be located within the Clwydian Range Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The scheme has now been recommended for refusal by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer, who said it would have a negative effect on the area.

In a report set to go before councillors next week, Andrew Farrow said: “The site is located outside any recognised settlement boundary but within the Clwydian Range Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty as defined in the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.

“In this respect a new dwelling must meet an essential agricultural need which is in accord with national and local planning policy.

“At this time there is no functional and financial justification for an additional agricultural dwelling at this location.

“It is considered that the development would represent non-essential residential development in the open countryside.

“The proposed siting of the dwelling would not be closely related to the existing farm complex and appear as an isolated dwelling unit at this location.

“The proposed siting of the dwelling would have a detrimental impact on the character of the Clwydian Range Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

A committee appointed to oversee the area of outstanding natural beauty has backed the suggestion to reject the plans.

It comes despite the application receiving the support of Cilcain Community Council.

Local councillor Owen Thomas has requested for members of the local authority’s planning committee to visit the site to draw their own conclusions.

The proposals will be considered at a meeting at County Hall in Mold on Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

