Plans to create new care home in Hope for children with learning disabilities and other health needs

Plans have been revealed to create a new care home in Hope to help children with learning disabilities and other complex needs.

An application has been submitted to change the use of an eight-bedroom house on Sandy Lane, which links the village to Higher Kinnerton.

It has been put forward by Young Foundations which specialises in providing residential step-down services for youngsters with a range of health needs, including autism and mental health issues.

The Chester-based care company wants to accommodate a total of eleven children at the property, as well to as to convert the existing garage into a school building.

In documents entered to Flintshire Council, representatives said the aim was to allow children from the region to be looked after locally, creating 20 full time jobs in the process.

They said: “Young Foundations Ltd is a progressive company offering a range of residential services to children and young adults with complex needs displaying a range of challenging behaviours.

“The company would typically provide healthcare support and social care, within a single environment, which will offer a high-quality resource to meet the identified needs of residents.

“The applicants have been in contact with the relevant authorities regarding the principle of a new home.

“They believe there is some considerable support from statutory authorities for this facility.

“There is a clear need for this type of facility within the county, and the facility would assist with the aim of providing for North Wales children within their home area.”

The company is currently in negotiations to buy the house, which was built in the early 2000s and has previously been advertised for around £900,000.

Representatives said the safety of the children had been taken into account and the proposals would not have a negative impact on neighbours.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website and planners are aiming to make a decision by the mid-February.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).