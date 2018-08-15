Plans to alleviate school parking issues in Flintshire village approved

Plans to alleviate parking issues outside a village school have been approved after ‘serious concerns’ were raised about childrens’ safety.

Flintshire Council has given its backing to proposals to build a new car park on vacant land near Ysgol Y Llan Primary School in Whitford.

Whitford Community Council submitted an application after it said worries had been expressed about traffic problems potentially causing harm to pupils and parents.

The car park will have space for 16 vehicles and is being built on a grassed area next to the school.

In a letter accompanying the plans, community council clerk R Phillip Parry said: “For the past several years Whitford Community Council have endeavoured to alleviate the parking concerns outside Ysgol Y Llan Primary School in Whitford.

“A number of years ago an area of land adjacent to Ysgol Y Llan and in between Maes Rhydwen was identified as a possible solution whereby a small car park could be created.

“School children being dropped off and collected from the primary school takes place on the main B-road outside the school main entrance.

“This creates serious concerns for other through traffic, including the safety of adults and pupils.

“Flintshire County Council (Housing Department) have provisionally agreed a 25 year lease of the land to Whitford Community Council – subject to planning permission being applied for and granted for the area of land – to be used as a car park for 16 vehicles.”

The works will include regrading the existing grassed area to make it flat and the placement of a heavy duty grass mesh, resurfacing and providing new road markings.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.