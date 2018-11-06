Plans for affordable housing on site of social club which was focal point for Jade Jones celebrations

Plans have been put forward to build affordable housing on the site of a former social club.

The proposals would see 10 apartments built on the site of the former Flint Sports and Social Club.

The Earl Street club became a focal point for celebrations when hometown hero Jade Jones won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

However, it was demolished in 2015 and the site has remained empty ever since.

Wales and West Housing Association has now entered an application to build accessible accommodation, including eight apartments for wheelchair users and two designed specifically for people requiring bariatric care.

In a planning statement, the association said: “The scheme proposes a total of 10 affordable dwellings, including a mix of one and two bedroom apartments of different sizes.

“The scheme is designed to meet a specific need and has been advised by Wales and West Housing Association in conjunction with Flintshire County Council Disability Services.

“The building was demolished in 2015 and the site has remained vacant except for occasional use as a storage area for building materials.

“The proposed scheme does not result in overdevelopment of the site.

“The building fits comfortably on the site with sufficient space for access, parking and landscaping.”

Hundreds of people packed into the club – where Jones was a member – to see her first win in the taekwondo in 2012.

At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, she again won the gold medal, and has a leisure facility named in her honour in the town.

Flintshire Council is aiming to make a decision on the plans for the social club by mid-December.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.