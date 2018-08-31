Plans for 23 new homes in Drury backed for approval despite 50 objection letters sent to planners

Plans for 23 new homes look set to be given the green light despite receiving dozens of objections.

Lingfield Homes has submitted proposals for the development on land off Bank Lane in Drury.

Residents have submitted a total of 50 objection letters against the application, raising concerns over the impact on local schools, flooding and restricted access for emergency services.

Buckley councillors Mike Peers and Dennis Hutchinson have also issued a joint response highlighting the extra traffic it would cause and the lack of a demonstrated housing need in the area.

But Flintshire Council’s head of planning has revealed that the company has already launched an appeal to the Welsh Government because of the authority’s failure to decide on the proposals within the relevant timescale.

Andrew Farrow has now recommended for the plans to be approved subject to the firm entering a 106 agreement to provide a payment of £73,542 for Drury Primary School.

In a report, he said: “Members should be aware that an appeal on the basis of non-determination has been lodged by the applicant with the Welsh Ministers.

“As members will recall, a 28 day ‘dual jurisdiction’ period exists from the date of the appeal being lodged with the Welsh Minsters, during which time the Local Planning Authority may determine the application.

“The planning balance lies in favour of the development and as such I recommend that the application is approved with the schedule of conditions given above.”

Previous applications at the site have been refused on the grounds that they would exceed growth thresholds.

However, Mr Farrow said it should be considered as a ‘windfall site’ which would help the council maintain its supply of housing land.

A one-way system would be funded as part of the development, along with new footpaths.

The report states that the money for Drury Primary School is required because of it reaching full capacity.

Mr Farrow added: “Drury CP School is oversubscribed and due to the added pressure on the school the development would require contributions to mitigate against this impact.”

The proposals will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, September 5.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter