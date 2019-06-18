News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Planes forced to hold over Hawarden Airport due to a crane

Published: Tuesday, Jun 18th, 2019
Update: A spokesperson for Airbus has told Deeside.com: “A crane involved in construction work close to the aerodrome was asked to lower as a precaution.

The crane had the required operating permit but safety is always our first priority.

The aircraft (Beluga) landed safely at 9.10am.”

First report: Several aircraft are performing holding patterns over Flintshire as they wait to land at Hawarden Airport.

An Airbus Beluga was spotted at around 8.20am circling overhead, it remained in a holding pattern until around 9.10am when it landed at Hawarden. 

A LoganAir Embraer has also circling over the Clwydian Range as its crew await the go-ahead to land at the airport.

There is a privately owned Pilatus single-engine turboprop which has flown in from Jersey it was also been holding above Hawarden awaiting permission to land. 

One unconfirmed report/rumour suggests the hold up is due to a crane that has been was put up by the tower.

Feature Image: Airbus Beluga on its 6th loop of Chester  – Photo by John Murray

