Phase 3 of ‘Freelancer Fund’ open for applications this Monday

A third phase in the Welsh Government’s ‘Freelancer Fund’ will be open for applications at 10am this Monday, 23 November.

£10.7m will be made available to support organisations and individuals affected by the pandemic following high demand for support in the arts and cultural sectors.

Another £3.5m will be made available nationwide across all local authority areas.

Freelancers in these sectors are eligible to apply:





The Arts

Arts and Heritage Events

Non sport related events that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic

Creative Industries

Culture and Heritage

Dafydd Elis-Thomas, Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport & Tourism, said: “These are unprecedented times – there has been a very high demand for funding support across the arts and cultural sector.

“Today, I am announcing additional funding to help meet this demand.

“A further £10.7m will be made available to support organisations and individuals during the pandemic, taking the total funding package available through the ‘Cultural Recovery Fund’ to £63.7m.

“This additional funding will be targeted towards the large number of applications, which have already been received by the Welsh Government – supporting organisations in the cultural, creative, events and heritage sectors – to ensure this money reaches more parts of the sector as quickly as possible.

“This will also enable us to open another phase of the successful ‘Freelancer Fund’, as well as targeting applications already received.

“The £7m Freelancer Fund has already supported 2,800 freelancers with a grant of £2,500 each. This additional funding announced today will enable us to provide a further phase of funding worth £3.5m, supporting a further 1,400 people.”

Criteria can be reviewed to prepare for the opening of the applications by visiting https://fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/culture.