Pet owners paws for thought before returning to work

Nearly half of pet owners are concerned about leaving their pets to go back to work, as the government gives the green light to head back into the office, according to a new study released today from Co-op Insurance.

A law brought in with initial wave of lockdown measures in March requiring people in Wales to work from home ‘where they can’ was scrapped by the Welsh Government at the end of July.

The Welsh Government the law was no longer proportionate but working from home remains a ‘cornerstone’ of its approach to dealing with the pandemic.

As a result of the crisis, two fifths (40%) of pet owners say they’ve spent more time with their pets recently than ever before.





The study shows that on average, pet owners have been spending a staggering 77 hours per week with their pets, with a third (31%) saying they’ve in fact spent all day with their beloved creatures.

Women in particular have spent more time with their pets with over two fifths (43%) saying this is the case, compared to only a third (35%) of men.

Highlighting the lengths pet owners have been going to during lockdown to show affection for their animals, almost two fifths (39%) have spoiled their furry friends with more treats than usual, spending on average £25 per week.

However, it’s evident that this new routine is causing concern for many adults with almost a fifth (18%) stating that as they go back to work they will spend less time with their pets.

18-34 are the most concerned about the impact returning to work will have on their pets, with four fifths (79%) saying this is the case.

In order to combat this, of those pet owners who work in an office environment almost a third (30%) plan to work from home more going forwards. Over a sixth (17%) intend to ask friends and family members to check in on their pets whilst they are at work and a sixth (15%) say they’ll hire some help.

Andrew Nevitt, Head of Pet Insurance at Co-op said: “During lockdown, owners have spent more time with their pets than ever before. It’s therefore no surprise that so many pet owners are concerned about the impact returning to the office will have on their pets.

“It’s really important that pet owners do what they can to support this transition. Those returning to the office need to take the necessary steps to make sure that their pets are gradually eased back into spending time alone.”

Andrew’s top tips for pet owners heading back to work