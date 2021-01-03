Performance psychologists at Sport Wales offer simple tips to help with motivation

It’s 2021, we are all recovering from the impact of 2020 and thinking about what we want to achieve, our hopes and desires for this year. Self-care and wellbeing is essential in supporting a positive outlook and approach to this year and exercise can help with this. Soon the evenings and mornings will start to get a bit lighter and there is more time for this. The performance psychologists at Sport Wales have these simple tips to help get you moving.

1. SET YOURSELF A GOAL This could be any number of things, short or long-term, big or small, it needs to be something that motivates you, something you want to achieve, gives you energy and makes you excited when you think about it. Having a goal gives you a sense of purpose and helps direct your energy in a positive way. 2. PICK SOMETHING YOU ENJOY Being active should be fun. Make sure you pick something that puts a smile on your face, that you look forward to participating in, perhaps an activity with family or friends or maybe time on your own is what is needed. By choosing something you enjoy you’re more likely to stick with it in the long-term and achieve your goals. 3. FIND A POSITIVE ROUTINE It’s a new year and what better time to change the way you do things or consolidate what we have learnt from 2020. Think about what works for you, what time of day you prefer exercising, what type of exercise, who with, how to fit it between work/life commitments, etc. Having times to exercise that you look forward to and making small decisions that help you to achieve your goals can boost your confidence and self-esteem. 4. GIVE YOURSELF A REWARD You’re doing well and improving, make time to notice your progress and enjoy the positive feelings you get from this. Give yourself a pat on the back and celebrate your progress with your loved ones. Perhaps your hard work could be rewarded with a new pair of trainers or some smart tech. You’ll feel good that you’ve worked hard to get it, while it will also help your exercise regime. When you achieve your goals, celebrate, have a deserved rest and remind yourself of what went well and why you achieved your goal.