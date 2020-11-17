People on low incomes who have been told to self-isolate can now apply for £500 payment

People on low incomes who have coronavirus or have been told to self-isolate by the NHS Wales Test Trace Protect service are now able to apply for a £500 payment.

The new self-isolation payment scheme has been designed to encourage people to stay-at-home by removing any financial barriers to self-isolating.

The scheme is open to anyone receiving Universal Credit and other specified benefits, who has to self-isolate because they have coronavirus or have been told to by Test Trace Protect.

There will also be a discretionary element for those who do not meet the criteria but who face financial hardship as a result of self-isolating.





First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“The self-isolation scheme will help anyone who faces the choice of staying at home and not being able being able to feed their family or going to work and potentially spreading coronavirus. This is a difficult decision which no one should have to make.‘

“If we are going to keep coronavirus under control in Wales – we all need to work together. This means staying at home and self-isolating if we have symptoms of coronavirus or if we are advised to because we have been in contact with someone who has the virus.”

“Our first line of defence against the virus is each one of us. This payment will help everyone to play their part in the national effort we need to respond to this pandemic.”