Parish of Connah’s Quay set to livestream services as Bishops call on weddings to be cancelled and funerals scaled back

Bishops in Wales have called for all church services and gatherings for public worship to stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A pastoral declaration has been issued following new government advice on social distancing.

Regular Sunday services and weekday services have been suspended though the parish of Connah’s Quay will now move to live streaming services.

Bishops have asked for weddings taking place between now and the end of July to be postponed and any money take should be refunded.

“Couples with a later wedding date should be free to cancel or rearrange without financial penalty.” The declaration states.

“If for pressing pastoral reasons” a wedding must take place, a maximum of ten people should only be present – the couple, the minister, two witnesses and up to five others.

Church buildings will be allowed to remain open for prayer and contemplation – but notices will be in place about maintaining of social distance.

Guidance relating to the ceasing of public worship also applies to funerals in church.

Clergy have been advised to continue to take funeral services at the graveside and at crematoria, “once the wider situation makes it safe so to do, the bereaved should be offered opportunities for remembering their loved ones in church at a future date.”

Connah’s Quay Parish is to live stream its morning prayer service on Sunday from 10am with music and readings, arrangements have also been made for those who do not have the internet – more details here: facebook.com/connahsquayparish

In a Pastoral Declaration, the Bishops say:

“At such a time as this, and during this holy season of Lent, we are mindful of the Good Shepherd, who laid down his life for his sheep.

We are holding all who are anxious, all who are unwell, and all who are grieving in our prayers, asking that the presence of the risen Christ may be near to us, wherever we may be, throughout the difficult months ahead.

We are issuing this pastoral declaration in light of new governmental advice on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On the evening of Monday 16 March 2020 the Prime Minister advised that all non-essential social contact and all unnecessary travel should cease.

During questions in the House of Commons the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care confirmed that the guidance relating to non-essential social contact includes faith groups and religious gatherings.”