Parents and guardians urged to find out out they’re entitled to help with school uniform costs

Parents and guardians across Flintshire are being encouraged to find out if they are entitled to help with school uniform costs.

The Welsh Government’s School Uniform Grant, which is now known as the Pupil Development Grant, is paid to recognise the variety of costs parents have when their children start school and to promote a greater uptake of wider activities by our disadvantaged learners, the funding is wide in scope.

If you’re eligible you can apply now to receive up to £200 to help with the cost of school uniforms.

This funding will not be limited to supporting the cost of school uniform and it also covers equipment and allows for being part of out of school activities such as scouts and guides.





You can apply for funding to help with the costs of:

– School uniform;

– School sports kit;

– Uniform for wider activities, for example sports, scouts and guides;

– School equipment where new curriculum activities begin such as design and technology; and

– Equipment for out of school hours trips such as waterproofs for outdoor learning.

To be eligible you will need to be receiving certain benefits, and your child will be part of one of the following groups in September 2020:

– Entering reception or year 3 of a Wrexham primary school

– Entering year 7 or 10 of a Wrexham secondary school

– Entering reception, year 3, year 7 or year 10 in a special school, special needs resource base, or pupil referral unit, in Wrexham

– All looked after children of compulsory school age who are looked after by the local authority are also eligible for the grant.

What benefits do I need to be receiving?

You’ll need to be receiving one of the following…

– Income Support

– Child Tax Credit (with an income below the HMRC set limit)

– Jobseekers Allowance (income based)

– Employment and Support Allowance (income based)

– Guarantee element of State Pension Credit

– Universal Credit (provided the household has an annualised net income of no more than £7,400)

– Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

You have until December 31 to apply for the grant.