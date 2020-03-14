News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Updated: Overheating train forces evacuation of Chester railway station

Published: Saturday, Mar 14th, 2020
Update: All lines set to reopen.

Earlier Report: There are reports that Chester railway station has been evacuated due to an ‘ongoing safety incident.’ 

Four fire crews are at the scene, the incident involves a train which was stood at the station.

Posting on Twitter @sherlock1968 said: “Chester Railway Station evacuated after reports of overheated train in station that ‘won’t turn off’.”

Transport for Wales said: “An ongoing safety incident with a train in a platform at Chester station means that the station has had to be evacuated, as a precaution.

Emergency services are in attendance.

All trains using Chester station have been stopped, with a suspension of ALL operators’ train services in force, until the incident is resolved.”

The National Rail website states:

“All trains are unable to run to / from and through Chester. Journey times may be extedned by up to 40 minutes. Disruption is expected until 22:00”

 

